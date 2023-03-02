Frisco to Open New State-of-the-Art Public Library This Saturday

This week, the city of Frisco is unveiling it's latest accomplishment -- transforming a former rocket factory into a state of the art library!

After two years, construction is complete on the $62 million project, which is funded from a bon approved in 2019. The library is ready to open to the public on Saturday.

A ribbon cutting is scheduled at 9 a.m. with an open house all day until 5 p.m.

Some cool features include a robotics arena for elementary aged students, 3D and virtual reality computers with a holographic display, a community event room, a quiet reading room, and a kids reading space.

Visitors will also see Rexy, a giant 21 foot tall replica of a T-rex that will greet kids in the children's area. The dinosaur was named by the Frisco community.

According to the Dallas Morning News, Shelley Holley, Frisco Public Library director, gave an update to City Council on Jan. 3 about progress and opening day.

“We plan to have a photo booth and puppet shows, we’ve got some book characters that will be coming,” Holley said. “We’ll have demonstrations on the new technology and a ribbon cutting. And of course once the library is open, you’ll be able to meet Rexy, and she is worth meeting.”

This will be the city's only library but it's massive, at 157,000 square feet -- which city leaders hope can better serve the growing population in Collin County. The space will also feature natural light with 40-foot glass windows, a second-floor mezzanine, and a terrace.

The city's previous library was closed to prepare for the transition to the new one.

The new library is located at 8000 Dallas Parkway in Frisco. Click here for more details.