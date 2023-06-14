Frisco school resource officer arrested, accused of sexual assault of a 14-year-old student

Frisco Police arrested a fellow officer, accusing him of having an inappropriate relationship with a 14-year-old student, the department announced Wednesday.

A police news release detailed the accusations against 34-year-old Kendal Augustus, a Frisco Police officer since 2015 who most recently served as a school resource officer.

According to police, investigators on Thursday learned of the allegations against Augustus which dated back to 2017-2018. He is accused of having an "inappropriate relationship" with a Frisco ISD student who was 14 years old at the time, police said.

“As a member of the Frisco Police Department and a resident of this community, I am appalled by the actions of this former officer,” Frisco Police Chief David Shilson stated in the news release. “He violated the trust of our community, the ethical standards of this department, and the values of our noble profession.”

Augustus was placed on administrative leave during the course of the investigation. He was fired and arrested Wednesday before being booked into the Denton County Jail on felony charges that include sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child and sexual performance of a child. He is held on a bond totaling $55,000.

“The members of our School Resource Officer Unit have professionally demonstrated that they work diligently to build relationships with, and ensure the safety of, the faculty and students they serve. Unfortunately, the actions of one individual have sought to undermine the role entrusted to them," Shilson said.

“To the victim, I pledge our department’s complete support and resources for presenting the strongest case for prosecution," Shilson said. "To the school district and its representatives, we are committed to rebuilding trust. And to the parents in Frisco, I want to assure you we will continue to hold all members of our department to the highest of standards in order to prevent this from happening again.”

Anyone with information related to this incident is requested to contact the Frisco Police Department at 972-292-6010. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411 (tip411) or by downloading the Frisco PD app available on Android and iOS devices.