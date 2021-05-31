Matthew Perry

‘Friends' Reunion Director Reacts to ‘Unkind' Comments About Matthew Perry

Ben Winston, who directed HBO Max's "Friends" reunion, spoke on The Hollywood Reporter's podcast "TV's Top 5" about comments fans made about Matthew Perry's appearance

By Kaitlin Reilly

NBCUniversal, Inc.

The director of the "Friends" reunion special on HBO Max has nothing but kind words to say about Matthew Perry.

Ben Winston, who pitched the idea for a "Friends" reunion to the show's six stars after re-watching the series, recently spoke out about comments fans have made about the actor's appearance in the special.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Perry, who portrayed Chandler Bing on the long-running sitcom, has been open about battling substance abuse issues over the years, which has, in turn, sometimes been reflected in his appearance on "Friends."

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Fort Worth 9 hours ago

Gators Spotted Sunbathing at Fort Worth Nature Preserve

Grapevine 10 hours ago

Officials Urge Caution With High Lake Levels in North Texas

However, Winston has no reason to believe that Perry is currently struggling with any health issues.

"He was great," Winston said on The Hollywood Reporter's podcast "TV's Top Five" on Friday. "People can sometimes just be unkind. I wish they weren't. I loved working with him. He's a brilliantly funny man and I thought he had some great one-liners in the show. I felt just happy and lucky to be in his presence and directing him on something like this."

Inside Matthew Perry's $35 Million Los Angeles Penthouse

In a separate interview with THR, "Friends" producer Kevin S. Bright echoed Winston's sentiment.

"What people say is what people say," he said. "I don't have any to say about that, except it was great to see him. And I think he's very funny on the show. But yes, I think he's OK. He seems stronger and better since the last time I saw him, and excited about going forward."

Perry, who got engaged to manager and producer Molly Hurwitz last November, celebrated the "Friends" reunion with a May 19 post on Instagram.

"We're back," Perry captioned a teaser for the "Friends" reunion. "I'm not crying, you're crying. There are more surprises where this came from..."

Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

Matthew PerryFRIENDS
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us