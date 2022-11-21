Free Laptops Available for Checkout at Fort Worth Public Library

The Fort Worth Public Library is doing something good in hopes of expanding connectivity across their area.

Through federal and local grants, the library system was able to purchase new laptops for the community to use. Adult Fort Worth Public Library cardholders may check out or reserve a new, Wi-Fi enabled laptop with cell service.

“We are breaking down large and small barriers to accessing technology here in Fort Worth,” Library Director Manya Shorr said. “We’re grateful to these donors for helping us take one more step to bridging the digital divide many of our residents still face daily.”

This new lending service is made possible by a grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) as well as funds raised from local donors through the Fort Worth Public Library Foundation. All 17 locations of the Fort Worth Public Library will receive new laptop computers for checkout. very Fort Worth Public Library location also offers basic computer skills classes; some locations offer more advanced software classes to help patrons build their confidence and their job skills.

“I’m pleased to see the great strides our public libraries have made to impact community vitality through workforce development,” Mayor Pro-Tem Gyna Bivens said. “I was there behind the counter at East Berry handing out the first Wi-Fi hotspots checked out in District 5 back in 2018. I continue to support the library’s innovative approach to serving our community members whether it’s with devices, classes or safe and reliable community spaces.”

The library operates as a department of the City of Fort Worth serving residents and visitors at 17 different locations around Fort Worth, Texas and through numerous community partnerships.