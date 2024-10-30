Investigation lands Mesquite ISD coach behind bars for alleged child grooming

A coach in the Mesquite Independent School District was arrested early Wednesday morning after police said he had an inappropriate relationship with a middle school student.

According to the Balch Springs Police Department, Sergio Gonzalez is charged with child grooming, a third-degree felony.

Police said Mesquite ISD notified them about a possible inappropriate relationship between an educator and a former student at A.C. New Middle School in Balch Springs.

After a joint investigation involving Balch Springs detectives, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Task Force, and the Forney Police Department, Gonzalez was taken into custody on Oct. 30 at 6:45 a.m.

Gonzalez was hired by Mesquite ISD in 2004 and was a teacher and coach at A.C. New Middle School.

In a news release provided to NBC 5, Mesquite ISD stated that it immediately placed Gonzalez on administrative leave, and he subsequently resigned. The district also notified Child Protective Services and reported Gonzalez to the State Board for Educator Certification.

"Our commitment is to provide a nurturing environment where every student feels safe, respected, and empowered to pursue excellence. Anything less than that is unacceptable," Mesquite ISD said in a statement.

Gonzalez is being held at the Balch Springs City jail and is waiting to be transferred to the Dallas County Jail.