What's scarier than spooky costumes? The amount of sugar we eat on Halloween

Whether you're trick or treating or the one handing out the candy – most of us are probably going to indulge in some sweet treats on Halloween night.

But it's easy to get carried away.

What’s just as spooky and scary as the Halloween costumes is the amount of sugar many people are consuming during the holiday.

According to the National Retail Federation, the average American child eats more than 16 times the daily recommendation of sugar on average on Halloween. Kids can eat anywhere between 3,500 and 7,000 calories on October 31.

Looking at the math, you would have to walk for 180 miles while trick-or-treating just to burn that off.

Adults aren't any better. Americans overall can eat around three to four pounds of candy during Halloween and about three whole cups of sugar, which equals about 220 sugar packets.

Despite the shocking numbers, experts say you don't have to restrict yourself or your kids too hard – that kind of all-or-nothing rule can lead to big cravings and then binging on candy.

"I think it's important to remember, it's just one night, and what matters most to our kids' health is what they're eating over time. Their overall intake should be healthy and well-balanced, and as desired, should include treat foods in moderation,” said Mikie Rangel, a registered dietician for Children's Health. “That helps them have a healthy relationship with food. We don't want anything to be glorified or forbidden."

She says it's important that kids have a solid healthy meal before going out trick or treating tonight.

Focus on protein and fiber, like pasta or rice with chicken and veggies. That can help fight off those tummy aches that come from too much sugar.

Experts are also reminding parents to inspect candy when they get home to check for any old expired or tampered candy.