A North Texas nonprofit is about to shine in the national spotlight.

It's called Labeled & Loved, and for seven years, it has offered support to mothers of special needs children.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The producers at The Kelly Clarkson Show got wind of their mission and offered an opportunity of a lifetime.

Julie Hornok and Dr. Regina Crone co-founded Labeled & Loved after experiencing firsthand the kind of caretaker burnout that families, especially mothers, of special needs children can feel.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"You're always fighting for everything for your child. You're fighting for an education. You're fighting for a diagnosis, for the doctor appointments, for the things that they need, and that really takes a toll on the whole entire family, emotionally and financially," said Hornok.

They started small with "moms mingles" as a way to break the isolation that affects a lot of moms who have special needs children.

The effort quickly grew and now Labeled & Loved hosts events in cities around the country and an annual moms retreat.

"We represent over 144 diagnoses right now. I just think that's amazing because what we've found is, regardless of a diagnosis, the care, comfort, support, and need for celebration is the same, and that's what this community offers," said Dr. Crone.

"It's just healthier to be with a community doing it together, and just to be in a room of people who completely understand your life without you having to say a word, without any judgment. You don't have to explain anything. You're just there and you've all felt and experienced something very similar," said Hornok.

Now, the group with humble beginnings is being recognized on the national stage

Hornok and a Labeled & Loved client recently taped a segment with Kelly Clarkson for an upcoming episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The pair flew to Manhattan for the whirlwind trip and experience to share their mission with Clarkson.

"She's fun to talk to. She is engaging. She just makes you feel comfortable," said Hornok.

They say it was an opportunity to highlight the organization, but more importantly, let other moms know they're not alone.

"We just want these families to feel loved and supported and like they have lifelines. I think that's what Labeled & Loved is all about," said Crone.

Their segment on The Kelly Clarkson Show airs Tuesday, May 13, 2025.

The Labeled & Loved annual retreat will be held at The Star in Frisco, October 2025 and registration is now open.