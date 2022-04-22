Free Financial Empowerment Event in Fort Worth Saturday

The Chris Howell Foundation is inviting the public to a free, financial empowerment symposium Saturday, April 23 from 9am to 1pm.

According to their website, the symposium will showcase a range of amazing speakers, including bankers, credit management experts, and mortgage specialists.

The Chris Howell Foundation would like to share this important financial knowledge with you, and ultimately assist in changing your financial outlook.

It's happening at Dunbar High School at 5700 Ramey Avenue in Fort Worth, TX 76012

Lunch will be provided to attendees and there will also be door prizes.