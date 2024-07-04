If you are looking for a place to watch some fireworks on Thursday night, Frisco Freedom Fest is getting ready to put on one of the largest fireworks shows in North Texas.

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 is a proud sponsor of this year’s event, which has celebrated Independence Day in Frisco for over 20 years.

Our own Alicia Barrera will be the official emcee when festivities kick off at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

The event honors veterans and military heroes with select events in Toyota Stadium and Simpson Plaza at the Frisco Square.

The entire evening is free to the public. Visitors are encouraged to park at Frisco High School and take a free shuttle to the area or utilize parking around the Frisco Square or downtown Frisco area.

Coming to Frisco Freedom Fest presented by @coserv on July 4? Plan ahead! General public parking 🅿️ is offsite with FREE 🚍 shuttle service. Park 'n ride to the event beginning at 5 p.m. from Frisco H.S. (west parking lot). Find route maps: https://t.co/elBi8q3W7G@playfrisco pic.twitter.com/ZS6vXVfYJF — City of Frisco,Texas (@CityOfFriscoTx) July 2, 2024

The address for the event location is 6101 Frisco Square Blvd. in Frisco.

PLAN YOUR VISIT TO FRISCO FREEDOM FEST

Click the links below for details on each event Thursday so that you can plan your visit.

Classic Car Show: The FCA Classic Car Show returns to Frisco Freedom Fest in 2024. Be sure to 'cruise' by and cast your vote for the fan favorite. Awards will be given out in three categories. If you want to enter a car, contact Pat Dallas at 979-571-1907 to register.

Children’s Expo: Simpson Plaza will be filled with dozens of rides and games for people of all ages. The expo ends at 9:45 p.m. in time for fireworks.

Featured Entertainment: Enjoy live music from Professor D and Members Only Totally 80's Show.

Patriotic Vendor Village: The entertainment section will feature food and beverage vendors, veteran and military organizations, and ceremonies honoring Hometown Heroes of the Frisco Police and Fire Departments.

FC Dallas Match: Cheer on our hometown Major League Soccer team as they take on the Portland Timbers! Match starts at 7:30 p.m. Get tickets here.

Fireworks Extravaganza: One of the largest fireworks finales in all of North Texas will begin after the FC Dallas match. The 20-minute show is expected to begin around 9:45 p.m. Bring a blanket or lawn chair and sit back and enjoy the show. Fireworks are visible around Frisco City Hall and Toyota Stadium (the corner of Dallas Parkway and Main Street).