Where to watch Independence Day fireworks in North Texas

July 3, 5 - 11 p.m. at Addison Circle Park

For four decades, Addison Kaboom Town! has attracted people from all over for a night of breathtaking fireworks, thrilling aerial shows, and more.

Light Up Arlington June 29, 6 - 10:30 p.m. at Downtown Arlington

Celebrate with four stages of live music, several vendors and activities before a 20-minute fireworks show.

Independence Day Parade: July 4, 9 a.m. at Downtown Arlington

The Arlington Independence Day Parade is one of the longest-running annual events in Arlington.

July 4, 5 - 10 p.m. at Generations Park at Boys Ranch

Bedford 4thFest will feature free live music by The Inspiration Band, a kid’s zone, food trucks, and a spectacular fireworks show when the sun goes down. Admission is free.

July 4, 5 -10 p.m. at Chisenhall Sports Complex

Bring your blankets and lawn chairs to the city's annual 4th of July celebration. The event features food trucks, a free concert and a spectacular fireworks show at 9:20 p.m.

Party in the Park: June 29, 6 - 10:30 p.m. at Andrew Brown Park East

Parade Down Parkway: July 4, 9 a.m.

Coppell is celebrating Independence Day in a big way! Kick off the weekend with a party then celebrate July 4th with a red, white and blue display.

July 6, 4 - 10 p.m. at Bicentennial Park

Enjoy a day of celebration with live bands, food trucks, retail and craft vendors, kids activities, fireworks, and more!

June 29, 7 - 10 p.m. at Klyde Warren Park

A celebration presented by Texas Capital Bank will be complete with food trucks, live music from Angel White and Grace Tyler, family-fun programming and a pair of firework shows launched from both sides of the park.

July 4, 4:30 - 10 p.m. at Fair Park

The event features hands-on activities for kids, local market vendors, live music, entertainment, food trucks, and other concession offerings.

July 4, 5 p.m. at Trinity River at Panther Island Pavilion

In it's 17th year, Fort Worth's Fourth will feature an evening of festival food, cold drinks, kids’ activities, live music, and incredible fireworks.

Freedom Fest: July 3, 6 - 10 p.m. at Simpson Plaza

Start the festivities off with a Cornhole Tournament, Dachshund Dash, Patriotic Pet Parade, and the Party in the U.S.A. 5K.

Freedom Fest: July 4, 6 p.m. in Downtown Frisco

Celebrate Independence Day with live music, a car show, a patriotic vendor village, an FC Dallas match and fireworks.

July 3, 5 - 10 p.m. at Downtown Garland Square

The evening will feature a drone show, music from Randall King and Jon Stork, delicious food and games for all ages.

Yankee Doodle Block Party: July 4, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. in Downtown McKinney

Follow the hometown parade with a block party.

Fireworks and Concert: July 4, 5 - 10 p.m. at Gabe Nesbitt Community Park

End the day with a concert and fireworks. All activities are free and open to the public.

July 4, 6 - 10 p.m. at Oak Point Park

Bring the family and friends to enjoy free fun and games and food and drinks for purchase before the fireworks show.

July 1, 5 - 10 p.m. at Frontier Park

The 12th annual Pride in the Sky will be complete with live music, kid zones, food, the posting of the flags, games and fireworks.

July 4, 6 - 10 p.m. at Heritage Park

Eli Young Band will perform at Spark in the Park.

July 3, 6 - 10 p.m. at The Sound at Cypress Waters

The free event offers a fun and safe alternative for individuals and pets with noise sensitivity. There will be a concert by Reputation, A Tribute to Taylor Swift, animal education from Creature Teacher, the Dallas Symphony Orchestra Petting Zoo, face painting, interactive vendor booths, sweet treats and more.