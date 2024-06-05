Celebrate the 4th of July at Frisco Freedom Fest!

Celebrate the 4th of July with NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 at the Frisco Freedom Fest! The two-day event on July 3rd and 4th from 6:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. at Simpson Plaza is over 20 years strong and ends with one of North Texas’ largest fireworks shows.

The event honors veterans and military heroes with select events in Toyota Stadium and at Jimmy and Clara Jones Park. Dog lovers can expect to enjoy the Dachshund Dash and the event’s dog-friendly 5K. Sports fans can look forward an exciting FC Dallas game versus the Portland Timbers at Toyota Stadium, followed by the fireworks show.

More fun for the family will include a car show, amusements, local food and beverage vendors, and a new event, the Texas Ice Cream Festival!

Some events have early and online sign-ups, so be sure to check out the full festival schedule here and follow them on social media.

Frisco Freedom Fest

Wednesday, July 3

Thursday, July 4

6pm-10pm

Simpson Plaza

6101 Frisco Square Blvd.

Free Admission