North Texas nonprofits are encouraged to apply for NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants

NBC 5, Telemundo 39 and Comcast NBCUniversal announce the return of the NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants for its eighth consecutive year. The competitive grant challenge will award $227,272 in unrestricted funds to eligible organizations that serve or are based in North Texas.

Now through Friday, April 11, eligible 501(c)(3) nonprofits can access more information and apply for NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants HERE and at the Spanish-language site HERE. All applications must be submitted no later than 6:59 P.M. CT on Friday, April 11, to be considered.

The grant categories are youth education and empowerment, next generation storytellers, and community engagement. The grant winners will be announced later this year. Eligible organizations interested in learning more about this year’s grant program can register here to join an informational session on March 18 at 12 p.m. CT.

Key grant eligibility requirements:

Organization must be a 501(c)(3) with the nonprofit’s headquarters located in the North Texas/DFW market and/or the program for which the organization is applying must be in the North Texas/DFW market.

Organization must service the North Texas/DFW market.

Organization’s total expenses must be between $100,000 and $1,000,000

Organization must help to resolve everyday community issues in any of the three grant categories: youth education and empowerment, next generation storytellers, and community engagement.

NBCUniversal Local Impact Grant categories include:

Youth Education & Empowerment:



In-school and community-based programs that equip youth with the tools they need to succeed, including STEM/ STEAM education and youth entrepreneurship.

Next Generation Storytellers:



Programs that develop pathways for emerging talent and youth voices to explore careers in communications, arts, news, sports and entertainment

Community Engagement:



Programs that help foster community unity by enabling individuals to engage with and volunteer in their regions.

The 2025 NBCU Local Impact Grants will deliver a total of $2.5 million in unrestricted funds across the 11 U.S. markets served by NBC- and Telemundo-owned stations. Founded in 2018, NBCUniversal’s grant program has provided $18.5 million to 546 organizations, including the 76 nonprofits awarded $2.5 million last year.

The NBC- and Telemundo-owned stations’ markets are New York (WNBC, WNJU), Los Angeles (KNBC, KVEA), Chicago (WMAQ, WSNS), Philadelphia (WCAU, WWSI), Dallas-Fort Worth (KXAS, KXTX), Washington, D.C. (WRC-TV, WZDC), Boston (WBTS, WNEU), San Francisco (KNTV, KSTS), Miami (WTVJ, WSCV), San Diego (KNSD, KUAN) and Hartford, Conn. (WVIT, WRDM).