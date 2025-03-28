The Stewpot Celebrates 50 Years of Serving Dallas Neighbors

Homelessness is at an all-time high nationwide—but not in Dallas, due in part to the work of The Stewpot. 2025 marks the 50th anniversary of this Dallas-based mission of First Presbyterian Church of Dallas. The Stewpot is celebrating “50 Years of Loving Our Neighbors,” highlighting its long tradition of love in action to assist Dallas neighbors in need of support.

The Stewpot was founded in 1975 with the simple but extraordinary goal of feeding people on the streets downtown, and it has grown to provide comprehensive services and a community of support.

“From day one, The Stewpot has been a community effort, driven by people who believe we have a shared responsibility to create solutions for our neighbors who are living in poverty,” said Brenda Snitzer, executive director of The Stewpot.

Since 1975, The Stewpot has served more than 8.7 million meals and helped people recover over 112,000 vital identification documents to access housing and employment. These basic services provide the foundation for the most vulnerable to begin rebuilding their lives. Stabilization, education and enrichment services for youth and families are truly transforming lives, helping to end the cycle of poverty. Since 1991, The Stewpot has funded 233 four-year scholarships for college or vocational schools. The Stewpot also offers art enrichment programs where neighbors can express themselves through painting and drawing, writing, singing and gardening.

Since its rapid rehousing program began in 2021, The Stewpot has provided housing for 320 people. Curtis Crockett is one of them. Crockett ended up in a shelter after COVID hit and needed help to get back on his feet. In addition to basic services like food and clothing, Crockett’s case manager helped him obtain an ID and gain access to vision and dental care. With determination and help from The Stewpot, Crockett was able to get into his own apartment.

“I celebrate life every day by starting off anew, with a fresh start, a fresh mentality and a fresh outlook on life,” Crockett said. “That’s my celebration.”

In honor of National Volunteer Month, The Stewpot is celebrating its anniversary with a weeklong series of hands-on volunteer opportunities. Love Your Neighbor Week, to be held Sunday, April 6 through Saturday, April 12, will offer more than 650 opportunities for the Dallas community to love and support neighbors. Volunteer activities include in-person opportunities to serve meals, assemble snack bags, stock the food pantry, beautify the new Stewpot campus and more.

To learn more about The Stewpot’s 50th anniversary celebrations or how you can support its tireless efforts to end and prevent homelessness, visit HERE.