Fourth Annual Black College Expo Returns to Dallas on Saturday

National College Resources Foundation is hosting the Fourth Annual Black College Expo Event in Dallas this weekend.

The event will take place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Paul Quinn College, located at 3837 Simpson Stuart Road.

According to the National College Resources Foundation, American Airlines will be conducting on-site interviews for jobs and careers.

The expo will be an in-person experience where students gain access to more than 40 colleges, highlighting historically black colleges and universities and other educational institutions, the National College Resources Foundation said. Colleges will be giving away over $10 million in scholarships.

According to the National College Resources Foundation, the event allows students to get accepted on the spot, get their college application fees waived, and receive scholarships.

This event will help high school juniors, seniors, and community college students looking to transfer to a four-year college, the National College Resources Foundation said.

The National College Resources Foundation said parents are encouraged to bring students as young as 6th grade to start their college planning.

"Our expos have helped increase college enrollment as high as 43 percent at some colleges, we are on a mission to change the world with positive future leaders," Founder Dr. Theresa Price said.

COVID-19 safety protocols that follow CDC guidelines will be in place.

The event will be sponsored by Comerica, Toyota, American Airlines, US Army ROTC, Honda, Wells Fargo, Nickelodeon, Dallas Mavericks, and Credera.