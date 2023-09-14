Dallas

Four Dallas police officers hospitalized after being struck by a car

By Hannah Jones and Alanna Quillen

Four officers are injured after they were struck by an oncoming vehicle in northwest Dallas on Thursday morning.

According to police, the incident began as a shooting incident related to a domestic disturbance call in the 3100 block of Community Drive near Dallas Love Field.

Police said officers responded to the scene and barricaded the street. While at the scene, officers found a man who had been shot in the leg. The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

While the officers were working the scene, a separate vehicle drove through a side street and plowed into the barricade of vehicles. The driver hit a marked squad car with one officer inside, and the patrol vehicle then struck three officers, police said.

According to police, the four officers were injured and taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

Police said the car that struck the officers was likely not related to the disturbance call. He fled the scene after the crash, but officers were able to capture him.

According to police, the suspect from the original shooting call was also taken into custody.

This is a developing story. Check back and refresh this article for the latest information.

Dallas
