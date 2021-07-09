Four Accused of Stealing $40,000 in Lumber, Building Materials in Parker County

Four people are in custody, accused of stealing more than $40,000 worth of lumber and building materials in Parker County, the sheriff's department says.

According to Sheriff Russ Authier, four men whose ages range from 17 to 45 were arrested in Fort Worth after windows, lumber, and other materials were taken from Parker County construction sites.

Authier said deputies were investigating several theft reports in the Aledo and Weatherford areas where thieves took dozens of new windows, lumber, and radiant barrier sheets from new residential construction sites. All told, the materials were worth more than $40,000, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators with the sheriff's department tracked the suspects to Fort Worth, where they said the stolen materials were found stored at various residences.

Officials said deputies obtained security video recordings showing the suspects entering the Morning Star housing addition and taking the items from the construction sites and loading it into their trucks.

Parker County investigators said the suspects reportedly took building materials from construction sites located in Parker, Tarrant, and Johnson counties.

Investigators conducted surveillance at the addresses where the stolen materials had been stored discovering pallets of plywood and dimensional lumber were covered in tarps located in the backyards.

Deputies with the Parker County Sheriff's Office identified four suspects and made three arrests. The suspects were identified by the sheriff's office as 19-year-old Ivan Dominguez; 45-year-old Carlos Mendoza; 18-year-old Octavio Perez; and 17-year-old Nathan Baez; all of Fort Worth.

"Our Criminal Investigations Division was swift in tracking leads to identify the suspects in connection with numerous cases reported over the past few months," said Authier.

Medoza remains incarcerated on felony theft charges with a United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainer. His bond for the theft charge was set at $7,500.

Dominguez was released on a $15,000 bond Thursday for the felony theft charges. Baez was arrested on felony theft charges on June 25 and was released on a $7,500 bond.

Perez, who has not yet been arrested, has an active warrant for felony theft. Bond will be set after he has been arrested and booked.

"Once the cases are completed, they will be forwarded to the Parker County District Attorney's Office for prosecutions," said Authier. "Our investigators worked diligently to locate the suspects and recover the stolen building materials. All property was accounted for through proof of purchase with the assistance of the lumber companies. We are pleased to be able to return the stolen items to the victims."

Authier said the case is ongoing and additional charges may be filed.

It's not clear if any of the four accused individuals have obtained attorneys.