Fort Worth is one of the fastest-growing cities in the country but as it looks forward, the city is reflecting on the past. Three new museums are in development that honor and celebrate Black history.

NATIONAL JUNETEENTH MUSEUM COMES TO FORT WORTH

National Juneteenth Museum This rendering shows how the 50,000 square-foot National Juneteenth Museum on Fort Worth's Southside will look.

The National Juneteenth Museum will educate the public on the newest national holiday, which commemorates the day in 1965 when slaves in Texas learned they were free, two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed.

It will also honor the work done by Miss Opal Lee who spent decades working to make Juneteenth a national holiday.

"Oh I am ecstatic if that's a word I can use," said Lee. "I've been wanting this for so long, you know."

The museum's location on the city's Southside will also serve to educate, as it is home to an important figure in Fort Worth's history.

"Texas's first black millionaire was a Fort Worth guy. His name was William Madison McDonald," said National Juneteenth Museum CEO Jarred Howard.

The museum will not only preserve Black history it'll promote Black businesses.

"We'll also have a business incubator for burgeoning entrepreneurs to come and hone their craft," said Howard. "That's the place where the resources and the people that need them meet."

Construction is expected to start later this year. A grand opening is planned for 2025.

FRED ROUSE CENTER FOR ARTS AND COMMUNITY HEALING

NBCDFW.com The building at 1012 N. Main St. is unremarkable — a brick shell that appears to be little more than a relic of Fort Worth’s industrial past. But in 1925, it marked the power of racism in Texas as Klavern 101, a meeting hall for Tarrant County’s Ku Klux Klan within sight of the courthouse.

A building in the 1000 block of North Main Street labeled the Ellis Pecan Co. once served as the headquarters for the Ku Klux Klan in Fort Worth, it will become the Fred Rouse Center for Arts and Community Healing.

Located on the city's north side, the center will be near the memorial honoring Rouse who was lynched in 1921.

Fort Worth Assistant City Manager Fernando Costa says the center serves as poetic justice for some, celebrating all communities historically targeted by the Klan.

“It’s highly ironic, in that sense,” said Costa. “Using the performing, visual arts, as a platform to bring people together and promote healing in the community.”

Nonprofits have been working to raise $35 million for the project, it's expected to take several years to fix up and open.

FORT WORTH AFRICAN AMERICAN MUSEUM AND CULTURAL CENTER

NBCDFW.com The Fort Worth Community Arts Center at 1300 Gendy Street is one of the locations being considered for the Fort Worth African American Museum and Cultural Center.

The Fort Worth Community Arts Center in the city's cultural district is just one of the locations being considered for the proposed Fort Worth African American Museum and Cultural Center.

The museum and cultural center would highlight the city's most prominent leaders. "African Americans who played a vital role in our history and in the development of our culture, since our founding," said Costa.

The city hopes to become a destination for future generations to learn about Fort Worth's Black history, culture and contributions.

"As the country matures and creates new history, it's important that we mark the space in previous history," said Howard.

A proposed African American Museum and Cultural Center in Fort Worth takes another step Thursday as the committee steering the project reveals its possible location.