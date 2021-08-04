Fort Worth

Fort Worth Teenager Arrested in Connection to Deadly HS Shooting: Police

NBC 5 News

A Fort Worth teenager was arrested Tuesday in connection to a deadly shooting of a 17-year-old outside of a high school, according to a police report.

The report said a 16-year-old boy was arrested in the death of Jaylen Patterson, 17, who was shot outside of Eastern Hills High School on June 7.

Police said he died from his injuries after being shot in the neck. According to police, who arrived to the scene at 5:20 p.m., students had been dismissed for the day.

Patterson was not a student at the time, Fort Worth ISD said.

Fort Worth police have not responded to requests for comment.

This article tagged under:

Fort WorthFort Worth police
