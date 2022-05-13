Fort Worth Resident Wins $1 Million in Texas Lottery Scratch-Off

A Fort Worth resident just became an "Instant Millionaire."
The winner claimed a prize of $1 million prize after playing the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game Instant Millionaire.
The ticket was purchased at RaceTrac #123, located at 1840 Eastchase Parkway, in Fort Worth.
The winner has chosen to remain anonymous.
This was the 37th of 40 second-tier prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game, which offers more than $519 million in total prizes, including 10 top prizes of $2.5 million.
The overall odds of winning any prize in the Instant Millionaire are one in 3.20, including break-even prizes.