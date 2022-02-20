Fort Worth Public Library's Central Library Now for Sale

The Fort Worth Public Library's Central Library is now for sale.

The library, located at 500 West Third Street, is a nearly 250,000-square foot, three-story building on more than two acres.

According to the City of Fort Worth, the firm JLL was contracted by the city to manage the sale and development of the land as well as the relocation of the Central Library.

Terms of the sale require the buyer to help develop a new, modern Central Library in downtown to better meet the needs of residents, the City of Fort Worth said.

Fort Worth has had a downtown library for more than 120 years.

The Central Library is the third permanent downtown library site.

The first was a Carnegie library, which was built in 1901 and used for 35 years as the city's population grew seven-fold. In 1939, a larger location was built on a nearby lot and used until a library was built on the current site in 1978, which was built below street level.

In 1998, two new floors were added to the Central Library with a façade designed as a nod to the Carnegie library.