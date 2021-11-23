Fort Worth Police Release Video of Man Accused of Sexual Assault

The Fort Worth Police Department hopes a new surveillance video will lead to a man accused of attacking and sexually assaulting a woman in her own home in Southwest Fort Worth.

"This lady is, unfortunately, an innocent victim she doesn't know who this is," said Officer Buddy Calzada.

Fort Worth police say the man caught on camera walked into an apartment complex in the 6800 block of South Hulen Street on Saturday afternoon, forced his way into a 55-year-old woman's apartment and robbed her.

Police say he then returned and sexually assault her at gunpoint, then took off in her car.

Officers later found the car in the 4700 block of Norma Street but three men managed to run away.

"It's extremely concerning to us because we don't want any victim in our city, much less anyone who's had their door kicked in and been sexually assaulted at gunpoint," said Calzada.

Investigators do not believe this case is connected to any other recent sexual assaults.

Robbery and Special Victims Unit detectives are asking for public assistance in locating and identifying the man caught on video. Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call 817-392-4469.