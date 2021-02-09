Fort Worth police

Fort Worth Police Officer Fired for ‘Racially Insensitive' Social Media Posts

A three-year veteran of the Fort Worth Police Department was fired Tuesday after another officer discovered "racially insensitive and inappropriate" social media posts, the department says.

Ofc. Chadwick Hughes was fired after an internal affairs investigation confirmed he was responsible for the posts, according to Fort Worth police.

Police said new Chief Neil Noakes agreed with the determination that Hughes had violated the department's social media policy.

"The Fort Worth Police Department holds every officer to a very high standard and any comment, post, or any communication which is racially insensitive and unprofessional will not be condoned in any manner," the Fort Worth Police Department said in a statement. "Our department will continue to hold accountable those who do not meet that standard."

