Fort Worth Police investigating after home delivery turns into deadly assault

Police are investigating an assault in a Fort Worth neighborhood that left a delivery man dead, another person injured, and another man behind bars on Saturday.

The deadly assault happened in the 3900 block of Wendover Drive.

Fort Worth Police said they responded to the area after receiving a call about an assault. When officers arrived at a home, they found the body of a man who had apparent assaultive injuries to his upper body and head.

The alleged attacker, 27-year-old Chrisantus Omondi, was taken into custody at the scene.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Fort Worth Police

A second victim, who was the homeowner, was taken to a local hospital for their injuries and has since been released, police said. Omondi was also taken to the hospital after being tased by responding officers.

Homicide detectives said the first victim was making a delivery to a resident when Omondi attacked him, and the homeowner witnessed the assault and was also attacked by Omondi.

Omondi was booked at the Fort Worth Police Jail and charged with murder.

The name of the deceased victim has not been released.