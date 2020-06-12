Fort Worth Police Drop Rioting Charges, Will Pursue Criminal Charges Against Protesters for Assault, Mischief

Earlier this week, Fort Worth Police Chief Ed Kraus said the department would drop the rioting charges associated with the protests sparked by the murder of George Floyd from Sunday, May 31.

However, any charges that involved assault, assault on a peace officer or criminal mischief are still being investigated and will be filed with the Tarrant County District Attorney.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, while most protests have remained peaceful, "some of the protesters' actions have extended beyond peaceful demonstrations and have escalated to criminal conduct, including damage to private property."

The police department went on to encourage peaceful protesting but made it clear that any criminal cases that result from harming others or damaging property will be investigated and prosecuted fully.