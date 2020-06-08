Fort Worth Drops Charges Against 50 People Arrested for Rioting

Fort Worth is dropping charges of rioting against about 50 people, police chief Ed Kraus announced Monday.

Police arrested several dozen people on the West 7th Street Bridge on May 31.

“Words are a start, but must be backed up with action,” Kraus said in statement. “To that end, I am dropping all charges for rioting that have resulted from the protests in Fort Worth.”

The people arrested will get a letter confirming the charges have been dropped, he said.

“This is just one step on a long journey, but I hope it shows that the FWPD is committed to walking the path of reform with our community,” Kraus wrote.

If you have trouble viewing this document, click here to open it in a new window.

Fort Worth Police Officers Association President Manny Ramirez declined comment.

Last week, Dallas announced charges would be dropped against several hundred protesters arrested on the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge.