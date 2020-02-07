Fort Worth Police Ask for Help Finding Suspect Involved in Fatal Hit-and-Run

Fort Worth police are asking for the public's assistance in finding a suspect involved in a fatal hit-and-run on Tuesday evening.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, a pedestrian was hit and killed while crossing the street at 3100 Lackland Road in Fort Worth at about 6:35 p.m.

Police said the suspect continued driving north on Lackland Road without stopping to help the victim.

The suspect was driving a black 2015-2019 Nissan Murano with a damaged front left fender, police said. One of the vehicle's headlights is out and pieces of the vehicle's body and molding are broken.

Anyone with information about this incident should call 817-392-4889.