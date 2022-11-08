Fort Worth PD Investigating Tuesday Morning Road Rage Shooting

Fort Worth police are looking for a road rage suspect, accused of firing on another driver on Interstate 30 Tuesday morning.

That driver, who remains unidentified at this time, was shot and then ran onto the freeway for help. They remain in critical condition at this time, according to officials.

FWPD said it is looking for the driver of a dark-colored sedan who stuck their arm out their window and shot at the driver at highway speed. It happened in the eastbound lanes of I-30 between Cooks Lane and Eastchase Parkway.

Investigators said around 8:30 this morning, two cars were driving aggressively when the driver of the dark-colored sedan opened fire on another driver.

That other driver was shot, stopped on the freeway and then went for help. FWPD officer Buddy Calzada said multiple drivers witnessed the incident.

“When somebody gets shot in their vehicle, gets out of that vehicle on a highway and tries to cross over a concrete barrier median and try to run for help, they are in fear for their life,” Calzada said.

Calzada said at least two drivers going the other way stopped, got out of their vehicles and rendered first aid to the injured driver until ambulances could get there.

FWPD added both drivers that stopped were medical professionals and that their quick action was potentially lifesaving for the injured driver.