Fort Worth officer fired over use of force in woman's ‘Cop Watch' video arrest

Fort Worth police fired an officer Wednesday after an investigation into a complaint about the use of force.

The department said Chief Neil Noakes terminated Officer Matthew Kreuger after they said the level of force used to arrest a woman last summer was unjustified and violated departmental policy.

Kreuger was among a group of officers responding to a hit-and-run call on Foch Street at about 3:30 a.m. on June 23, where police said someone crashed into a vehicle and building before running away on foot.

As police investigated the crash, they said the officers were approached by Carolyn Rodriguez, a woman who said she regularly films "cop watch" videos in the Entertainment District.

In the video, the woman and officer referred to each other by name. Police said Kreuger asked the woman to move across the street "multiple times" and that when she didn't do so, he used force to arrest her.

Fort Worth Police Department Carolyn Rodriguez filming a "cop watch" video moments before being arrested in Fort Worth, June 23, 2024.

The police department shared the officer's body camera video, which included audio. In that video, an officer exited his police SUV and said, "Caroline, we're busy. Go to the other side of the street." She responded, "No, I'm not going to. What for? There's no investigation, no nothing." The officer told her to go to the other side of the street or get arrested and that he wouldn't warn her again. The woman replied, "What are you talking about?" He again told her to go to the other side of the street, and she responded, "Why? Wait. Tell me why first?" The officer then told the woman she was under arrest and told her to put her arm behind her back and turn around. The woman can be heard saying, "No, no, no, no, OK," as the officer puts her arm behind her back, and she falls to the ground. A few moments later, as the officer told the woman to stop resisting, snoring was heard, and one of the female officers said the woman was bleeding.

The arrest ended up putting Rodriguez in the hospital. During an interview, she told NBC 5 that her eye socket and cheeks were bruised black and yellow and that she suffered a concussion in the arrest. She said she needed stitches on her lip and that her elbow and shoulder were knocked out of joint. She said she felt sore in her neck, arm and back.

Tarrant County Jail Carolyn Rodriguez, inset, after her arrest in June 2024.

After she received medical care, Rodriguez was booked into jail and charged with interference with public duties, resisting arrest and/or detention, evading arrest, and making a false alarm or report.

Fort Worth police opened two investigations into the incident and Kreuger was transferred from patrol to a unit without public interaction.

"After a thorough review of the Internal Affairs investigation, Officer Krueger’s chain of command determined that the level of force used was unjustified and violated departmental policy," the department said. "Police Chief Neil Noakes concurred with the chain of command’s determination and terminated Officer Krueger’s employment with the department."

Police said Krueger had been with the department for about eight years and was assigned to the patrol bureau at the time of the incident.

"The Fort Worth Police Department is committed to excellence, with officers dedicated to serving our community with integrity every day," police said. "We will continue to hold all employees accountable to the high standards expected of Fort Worth police officers, ensuring transparency and openness within our community."

WHAT IS A 'FIRST AMENDMENT AUDIT' OR 'COP WATCH' VIDEO

"First Amendment audits" are when people exercise their right to record video in public places while also trying to solicit responses from officials.

Sometimes, the videos appear provocative to test whether a public official violates a person's constitutional rights.

Videos of this type of interaction have become popular on social media, where they can amass millions of views.