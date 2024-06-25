Woman recording ‘Cop Watch' video injured in Fort Worth arrest, police investigating use of force

An investigation is underway in Fort Worth after a woman recording police officers was reportedly injured during her arrest.

The Fort Worth Police Department said Carolyn Rodriguez approached officers while they were investigating a hit-and-run crash at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday, where they said a suspected drunken driver ran after hitting another vehicle on Foch Street.

Video from Rodriguez's YouTube page, where she posts her self-described "cop watch" videos," showed an encounter with police where she yelled at officers and confronted them leading up to her arrest.

"What we do is we cop watch. A bunch of us, we cop watch. And all we do is we film police while they're doing their duties and just to make sure that they're not violating anyone's rights. That's what we do. We stand and we observe and watch what was going on," Rodriguez told NBC 5 on Tuesday.

Police said an officer told Rodriguez to move across the street "multiple times" and that when she didn't do so, an officer used force to arrest her.

Rodriguez was taken to the hospital for her injuries. When she was released, police said she was booked into jail and charged with interference with public duties, resisting arrest and/or detention, evading arrest, and false alarm or report. Rodriguez was freed after posting bonds totaling $4,000. It's unclear if she has obtained an attorney.

While at a rally on Tuesday, Rodriguez told NBC 5 she was out filming police in the Entertainment District and was trying to ask officers why they were towing vehicles when she was arrested. She said she wasn't aware of any police investigation into a hit-and-run at the time.

"I had been milling about for about 15 minutes. Officer Kreuger came out of his vehicle and he just told me, 'You need to go across the street,'" Rodriguez said.

She said as she tried to ask the officer why she needed to move, he said she was under arrest, threw her to the ground, and that's the last thing she remembered. She said she'd like to see the officer's bodycam video because she said you can't see what the officer did to her in her YouTube video.

Fort Worth City Councilman Chris Nettles said he, too, wants to see the bodycam video. In a statement issued Monday, Nettles said in Rodriguez's video that she approached the officers and asked why they were towing vehicles. Nettles said seconds later, Rodriguez gets knocked to the ground, and the camera goes dark. In the final seconds of her video, Nettles said Rodriguez had been knocked unconscious and that she could be heard snoring.

Nettles is requesting the police department release all body camera footage immediately and that the Fort Worth City Council call an executive session to discuss the incident before the next scheduled meeting in August.

"Due to the injuries Ms. Carolyn Rodriguez sustained ... I request that FWPD release the body camera footage of her arrest immediately," Nettles said in a statement. "I further request that a special call executive session be called for next Tuesday to discuss with legal and FWPD command staff of what actually occurred on the night in question."

Nettles also asked the mayor and City Council to call a public comment meeting so that residents could share their thoughts or concerns about the arrest.

Rodriguez, whose eye socket and cheeks were bruised black and yellow, told NBC 5 on Tuesday she suffered a concussion in the arrest. She said she needed stitches on her lip and that her elbow and shoulder were knocked out of joint. She said she felt sore in her neck, arm and back.

"Just really beat bad. But I just don't remember it, thank goodness," Rodriguez said.

When asked by NBC 5 if she was planning litigation over her arrest, Rodriguez nodded yes and said she needed answers.

"This hurt, this hurt a lot and maybe that will show them that they need to start doing some things that are a little bit better," Rodriguez said.

Fort Worth police said the officer's use of force and Rodriguez's actions are both under investigation, though it's unclear if the officer remains on duty. The department said it was committed to accountability and transparency and would ensure the investigation is thorough and impartial. As of this writing, police have not released any of the body camera video.

WHAT IS A 'FIRST AMENDMENT AUDIT' OR 'COP WATCH' VIDEO

"First Amendment audits" are when people exercise their right to record video in public places while also trying to solicit responses from officials.

In some cases, the videos appear provocative with the goal of testing whether a public official violates a person's constitutional rights.

Videos of this type of interaction have become popular on social media, where they can amass millions of views.