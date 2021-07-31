Fort Worth Neighbors Gather to Watch Olympic Games

More than 6,000 miles from Tokyo, surrounded by all things red, white and blue, dozens of Fort Worth neighbors gathered Saturday to cheer on Team USA.

"The excitement of the finals is what I think we really like,” Chris May said.

Though they’ve all been more focused on one sport or another, several said they’ve been glued to the TV throughout this year’s Games.

“Every night and morning and day,” Elizabeth May said.

The watch party was just the latest of the monthly block parties the Mays have hosted in their front yard since last year to bring neighbors together in a time of isolation.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

"This year has been tough for everybody with the pandemic and everything,” Chris May said.

Empty stands in Tokyo were a reminder that the pandemic is still not over. Still, they found reason to celebrate as they got the chance to watch together.

"This has kind of brought us back to a place of hey, we're all in this together. We're all on the same side,” friend Genny Holmes said.