Fort Worth Mayor to Deliver State of the City Address

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price will give her annual State of the City Address Friday, not only highlighting the accomplishments of 2019 but also the vision for 2020.

Price will focus on several pillars of success the city will address including equity, education and economic development.

It is expected that the mayor will announce that the Federal Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has named Fort Worth as a finalist for major grants totally up to $35 million.

The money would be used to help makeover Cavile Place and the surrounding Stop Six Community of the city.

It is all a part of what the city hopes is an overall transformation and a growth in prosperity that touches all corners of Fort Worth.

NBC 5 will live stream the State of the City Address starting at around 12:30 p.m.