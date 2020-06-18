Fort Worth Mayor Price Self-Isolating Again

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price is self-isolating after coming in contact with a community member who tested positive for coronavirus.
This is the second time Mayor Price has quarantined herself after contact with someone with coronavirus.
According to the mayor's office, the self-isolation is being done "out of an abundance of caution and in an effort to continue to lead by example."
Mayor Price is not showing symptoms but has been tested and details will be shared later.