Fort Worth man sentenced for felony assault on officers during Jan. 6 riot

A Fort Worth small business owner is headed to prison after federal investigators said he assaulted police officers during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

The Department of Justice released a statement Wednesday saying 36-year-old Thomas John Ballard would spend 54 months in prison for "assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon."

Ballard, who operated a motorcycle tire repair service, was arrested in Fort Worth on Aug. 10, 2021. He pleaded guilty to one felony charge on July 12, 2023, in the District of Columbia.

"His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the 2020 presidential election.

In addition to the prison term U.S. District Court Judge Richard J. Leon ordered Ballard to undergo three years of supervised release, restitution of $2,000, and a $100 special assessment.

According to court documents, on Jan. 6, 2021, the DOJ said Ballard was wearing blue jeans, a black hoodie, a tan backpack, an “Infowars” baseball cap, gloves, and at times a gas mask when he joined the mob storming the U.S. Capitol.

Investigators said Ballard armed himself with a police baton and "made his way to the Lower West Terrace and the tunnel area of the Capitol building where some of the most violent conflict was inflicted on police officers." At 4:28 p.m., Ballard "began a series of assaults on police officers using numerous makeshift weapons that included a piece of metal scaffolding, several pieces of a wooden plank, and a white metal pole. At approximately 4:47 p.m., Ballard threw a tabletop at officers."

During the assault, investigators said Ballard picked up items from the ground and threw them at officers, including a table leg. At about 4:50 p.m., investigators said Ballard assaulted officers with a police baton. A minute later, they said he pointed a strobe light at officers, temporarily blinding or distracting them before he continued throwing things.

The DOJ said before Ballard left the Capitol grounds he gave an interview where he said he hadn't penetrated the Capitol because "They are holding pretty hard at the door." He later said the goal was to get inside and when asked about the electoral vote he responded, "From what I heard, they suspended it because they are a bunch of cowards. We scared 'em off."

Federal investigators said Ballard’s actions were documented in a series of videos provided to the FBI by concerned citizens, body-worn cameras from the Metropolitan Police Department, open-source video, and surveillance footage from inside of the Capitol.

Anyone with tips on ongoing investigations into the riot at the U.S. Capitol can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.

