Fort Worth Man Accused of Assaulting Officers in US Capitol Riot Arrested: FBI

The FBI on Tuesday arrested the owner of a Fort Worth motorcycle tire repair shop on charges he assaulted police officers with a baton and threw a table during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Thomas Cliff Ballard, who operates Cliff’s Mobile Motorcycle Tires, was arrested in Fort Worth, the FBI said.

Ballard faces numerous charges including assaulting an officer using a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct and engaging in physical violence in a restricted building.

He was scheduled to appear before a federal magistrate Tuesday afternoon.

Agents say they received a tip in May from someone who did a Google image search of a man in an online wanted poster and discovered it was Ballard. The investigation confirmed his identity, according to a criminal complaint.

FBI Dallas

Ballard assaulted officers defending the Lower West Terrace archway at the Capitol with a black police baton and also was seen on video throwing a tabletop at the officers, prosecutors said.

Ballard was in custody and could not be reached for comment. An attorney for him was not listed in court documents.

He was the 31st accused Capitol rioter arrested by the Dallas office of the FBI, the bureau said.