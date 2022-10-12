Fort Worth Magazine Founder Hopes to Empower Women One Story at a Time

It's always Something Good when an idea becomes reality, and that's what happened for a graphic designer with a desire to spotlight stories about women.

"I'm born and raised in Fort Worth," said Adrienne Martinez, the founder, and owner of a new magazine called One to Know. "I knew there were so many amazing women within the community that never get the chance to have their stories told. So it was, how can I give them a platform?"

Martinez took her background in the magazine industry, her graphic design know-how, and her passion to empower women one story at a time to create what she believes is Fort Worth's first and only woman's publication.

"It was it always, if I had my own, what would I do differently," Martinez said. "I'd want it to be more diverse, more focused on topics like women's mental health 'cuz that's kind of a big issue of mine that I had to recently overcome and am still dealing with but really finding those stories that don't necessarily get talked about all the time or when they do get talked about, it's because something tragic has happened. So now let's bring it up and how can we help others. But the point is, there are issues that should just be made normal and made to be spoken about to make other people feel okay about it and not alone."

The magazine just celebrated its first anniversary and counts it as a success: printing and delivering more than 100 stories in six issues.

Martinez credits her team of writers, photographers, illustrators, designers, and the women who've willingly shared their journeys and the sometimes painful past that they overcome to find success.

"It's that backstory," Martinez said. "Where did they grow up? What obstacles did they have to overcome? Really hearing about that past and their upbringings and how it led to today. And, we feel that part of everybody's life is what is relatable, inspirational, and motivational to all of our women readers."

One to Know is published bimonthly and is supported through subscriptions, sponsorships, and contributions.