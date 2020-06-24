Fort Worth ISD to Host Virtual Town Hall on Thursday

Fort Worth ISD will hold a virtual town hall meeting called "A Community Conversation: Real Talk with FWISD Leaders" on Thursday.

The meeting will be held via Zoom webinar from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event also streamed to YouTube.

Superintendent Kent P. Scribner and his departmental leadership team have invited community stakeholders, including students, to attend the meeting, ask questions, and share concerns.

This event will begin by sharing the results of the recent "Reshaping 2020-2021" survey.

According to Fort Worth ISD, the Board of Education's recent resolution, "To Be Silent Is to Be Complicit," outlined an expectation that FWISD partner with communities of color to develop solutions for racial inequities.

The virtual meeting serves as an opportunity for Fort Worth ISD leaders to engage with the community in order to build trust and ensure that all students are served equitably, the District said.

According to Fort Worth ISD, the Division of Equity and Excellence plans to host community conversations throughout the year to provide opportunities for stakeholders to engage with leaders.

"We don't want to be in the business of making decisions on behalf of communities of color without engaging them in the conversation," Sherry Breed, chief of Equity and Excellence, said. "If we are to prepare ALL students, we must work with their families and communities to do so."