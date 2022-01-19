Fort Worth ISD Targets Bilingual Teachers in Mexico for Recruitment

The Fort Worth ISD is looking to Mexico in its effort to recruit more bilingual teachers.

The district is holding a virtual informational job fair on Tuesday and Wednesday, targeting teachers in Mexico City.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

In a news release, the district said it's looking for teachers who are certified or interested in becoming certified in bilingual elementary and secondary Spanish for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year.

The event will inform prospective teachers about the process of being certified in Texas and offer an overview of the district and the city of Fort Worth.

"We have to think outside the box when it comes to our recruitment efforts," Fort Worth ISD's Chief Talent Officer Raúl Peña said in a news release. "If they are motivated and passionate about teaching, we want those prospective teachers residing in Mexico City to know FWISD is hiring."

Registration for the event was available online Wednesday morning.

Prospective teachers who currently hold a valid teaching certification in Mexico may qualify for a Texas teacher certification, the district said.

A $5,000 elementary bilingual bonus and a $4,000 stipend for bilingual elementary teachers are among some of the incentives for new teachers, who also receive a $2,000 early commitment bonus if hired before April 1.