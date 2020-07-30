Fort Worth ISD Starts Online Sept. 8, In-Person Option Oct. 5

A news conference will be held at 3 p.m. to discuss the district's plan to return to school. Live video from that news conference will appear in the player above.

Following hours of public comments during an emergency meeting, Fort Worth ISD leaders decided Thursday to begin the school year online on Sept. 8 and then possibly transition to optional in-person classes four weeks later, on Oct. 5.

The emergency meeting began at 8 a.m. Thursday to discuss options for the reopening of schools during the 2020-2021 school year. Speakers were given one minute and 30 seconds each to make their comments before the Fort Worth ISD school board with most of the comments made by parents and teachers, along with some students and other staff members.

The meeting comes days after newly issued guidance from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said local health authorities may not issue ‘sweeping orders closing schools’ for the sole purpose of preventing future COVID-19 infections. Such orders had been issued in Dallas and Tarrant counties, with a joint order issued last week stating public and non-religious private schools in Tarrant County would be online only until Sept. 28.

Many of those who spoke on Thursday morning were in favor of delaying the start of in-person instruction, including Steven Poole with the United Educators Association. Poole cited comments by the Tarrant County Public Health director Vinny Taneja who said this week, online learning was the safest option as of right now.

Another speaker who identified herself as both a teacher and a parent noted that COVID-19 has spread in the community over the past few months even while students have been out of school.

“It would be disastrous to bring students and teachers back to campus now,” she said.

Those in favor of in-person learning said they recognized that not everyone is comfortable yet, but they implored the board to allow families to make the decisions.

One of those speakers said she was speaking to them as a parent and a pediatric nurse.

“I have frontline experience,” she said. “Our pediatric admission rates at my institution are low. Those who have been admitted have been discharged with good outcomes.”

Others in favor of in-person learning questioned how starting school virtually would affect working families, such as those in single-parent households.

“People like my daughter who work in the day and would now have to come home and play ‘teacher’ along with everything else,” one woman said.

Another speaker who identified herself as a speech pathologist within Fort Worth ISD said she recognized the difficult decision before the board, but she asked the board to delay in-person learning until after Labor Day.

“Please complete frequent welfare checks on our most vulnerable children,” she said.

