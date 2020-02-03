Fort Worth ISD Monitoring Winter Weather Forecast for North Texas

School leaders in Fort Worth say they are monitoring the winter weather situation developing in North Texas this week.

The Fort Worth Independent School District released a statement saying the district's Safety and Security Department, as well as the National Weather Service in Fort Worth, are monitoring the arctic cold front that is expected to arrive between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service on Monday issued a Winter Storm Watch from midnight Tuesday through Wednesday afternoon when cold rain will transition to sleet and snow, NBC 5 Meteorologist Samantha Davies said.

By Wednesday morning, snow or sleet will mix with the rain in the immediate Dallas-Fort Worth area. Precipitation could transition to all snow by Wednesday afternoon, Davies said.

"The Fort Worth ISD Safety and Security Department is monitoring this situation and will remain in contact with the Fort Worth City Emergency Operations Center," the statement read. "Fort Worth ISD protocol calls for continued monitoring of the weather conditions with decisions being made by district staff as appropriate."

The district says it will make announcements through its mobile app, available for Apple and Android devices.

