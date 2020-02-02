Winter Weather Expected Wednesday

An arctic cold front will push into North Texas on Tuesday. Temperatures will drop and precipitation will push in from the west.

For areas west of Interstate 35W, cold rain will transition to sleet and snow late Tuesday night.

On Wednesday morning, snow or sleet will mix with the rain in the immediate Dallas-Fort Worth area. Precipitation could transition to all snow by Wednesday afternoon.

Snow and sleet will continue throughout the day, eventually ending from west to east Wednesday night. Some snow may accumulate leading to slick roadways. Bridges and overpasses may be icy.