Weatherford Braces for Winter Weather

Weatherford ISD canceled classes for Wednesday in anticipation of a winter storm.

The Parker County community is on the fringe of the incoming storm and could see sleet or cold rain Wednesday morning that could impact the commute.

Weatherford could see some snow accumulations in the afternoon.

Dixie Hankins made the trip to Gibson's on Tuesday afternoon to stock up on firewood.

“They said maybe sleet and snow and it’s going to be cold, so I’m going to have me a little fire just because it makes me feel warmer,” she said with a smile.

Gibson's Discount Center in Weatherfood has accumulated cold weather essentials, from pipe covers, to handwarmers and shovels.

The last time it froze the store sold about 5,000 pipe covers in a week.

Anticipation looms over what Mother Nature will bring this time.

“I really don’t know what to expect living in North Texas my entire life, but I expect to sell a lot of insulation and things like that,” store manager Austin Kincaid said.

There’s one item Kincaid said was a must ahead of any winter storm.

“I think faucet covers. 100%,” he said. “You don’t want to wait until the last minute because nobody ever has them.”

Out on the historic town square, businesses braced for the weather.

The owners at the Painted Pony Tea Room protected pipes in hopes the conditions wound't keep customers away.

“It’s not great for us because people have to walk down a sidewalk to get in, but at least we have some good stuff like some homemade chicken pot pie, homemade roast pot pie to warm them up,” owner Billy Beggs said.

Interstate 20 is a top priority for TxDOT. There will be approximately 140 vehicles brining the roadways, according to the agency’s spokesman.