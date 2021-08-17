Fort Worth ISD Calls Special Meeting Tuesday Over Mask Mandate Litigation

Fort Worth Independent School District will hold a Special Meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday regarding litigation that relates to mask mandates during the upcoming school year.

The Board will convene in closed session to seek advice from attorneys concerning several court cases.

This litigation stemmed from Executive Order GA-38 issued by Gov. Greg Abbott in July. The executive order forbade local governments and school districts from issuing mask mandates, bans government agencies from making individuals get vaccinated or provide proof of vaccination, and threatening fines of up to $1,000 on those who fail to comply.

The specific cases to be discussed in the Fort Worth ISD meeting are:

La Joya ISD, et al. and Shanetra Miles-Fowler, et al. v. Abbott, pending in Travis County

In re Abbott, pending in the Texas Supreme Court

The Southern Center for Child Advocacy v. Abbott, pending in Travis County

Treger, et al v. Fort Worth ISD, pending in Tarrant County

Members of the public may access the live broadcast for this special meeting from Spectrum Channel 192 and the Fort Worth ISD Live channel on YouTube.

Members of the public may make a public comment in person. To sign up, individuals can call 817-814-1956 until 4 p.m. the day of the special meeting and may sign-up at the meeting until 5:50 p.m.