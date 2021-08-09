Dallas ISD Makes Masks Mandatory as Students Return to Classrooms

Face masks will be mandatory in the Dallas Independent School District beginning Tuesday, Superintendent Michael Hinojosa announced in a Monday morning news conference.

"Effective Tuesday, August 10, to protect staff and students from the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus, Dallas ISD is temporarily requiring all staff, students and visitors to wear masks when on district property."

Hinojosa is among school leaders who have expressed concern about the state's requirement to stick to instruction in-person only and not to enforce masks.

He told NBC 5 last week that he was looking into whether or not Dallas can have virtual as an option later this year.

Campuses have safety plans in place, which include encouraging students to wear masks, social distancing, sanitization, and temperature checks.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

"I'm willing to take a look and see what we can do because things have changed, the narrative has changed in the last six weeks," Hinojosa said. "I might have to have the option in my back pocket because I don't want kids to not be in school somewhere."

Hinojosa's motivation lies in the first few schools that started back this week. He said half the students expected in attendance did not show up.

"We only got half the kids at our five schools from our projected enrollment, that's telling me people aren't coming back," Hinojosa said. "Next Monday we'll have 41 more cases. By next Wednesday I'll know a whole lot more on how serious we'll have to be on standing up that virtual program."

Hinojosa and the leaders of other school districts are trying to figure out how to pay for virtual programs since the TEA has said it won't give districts money for virtual programs.

Gov. Greg Abbott has announced another special session so the question now is to see if lawmakers can do something to help.

As the school district welcomes its second wave of students returning to class, Dallas ISD is operating under three different school year calendars to help some students catch up after a year of virtual learning.

A total of 41 schools are taking part in an intercession calendar, which gives them five extra weeks of instruction to make up for lost time and opportunities during the pandemic.

The third and final wave of students returning to school -- which includes most of the students and campuses in the district -- will be on Aug. 16.