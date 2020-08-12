Fort Worth ISD Begins Meals-to-Go Service on Sept. 8

Student meals-to-go service will be available at nearly all Fort Worth ISD campuses when school begins Sept. 8.

On Mondays and Thursdays every week, beginning the first week of school, Fort Worth ISD students may pick up a combination of hot and cold breakfast and lunch meals from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

On Monday, meals for the week's first three days will be distributed. To-go meals for Thursday and Friday will be distributed on Thursdays.

On Mondays on which the district is closed for holidays, pickup service will take place on Tuesday.

Pickup locations for the service will generally take place in front of each campus.

Adjustments to meals-to-go will be evaluated every four weeks based on the number of meals served.

The service is only available for enrolled students, based on their eligibility. However, meals are available for teachers and administrators to purchase.

When the district decides to offer in-person classes, meals will be available to students on campus. The district will provide meals-to-go for students participating in online instruction.

For additional information, families can contact Fort Worth ISD Child Nutrition Services at 817-814-3500 or a student's home campus.