Fort Worth ISD Approves Superintendent Contract

The Fort Worth ISD Board of Education unanimously voted Tuesday to approve a three-year contract for the district's newest superintendent, Dr. Angelica M. Ramsey.

Ramsey, who most recently served as superintendent of schools in the Midland Independent Schools District, was named the lone finalist for the position of superintendent on Aug. 30. A state law requires a 21-day waiting period before a board submits finals approval.

Trustee members and education advocates previously heralded Ramsey's success in Midland ISD which saw gains this year under her leadership.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

"Midland is a smaller district than Fort Worth but it has similar demographics, it’s my hope she’ll be able to come into the district with the skillset to rally the community around our schools," said Steven Poole, Executive Director, United Educators Association

"We are excited to name Dr. Angelica Ramsey as the lone finalist for superintendent of Fort Worth ISD," Board President Tobi Jackson said in a press release. "She will bring her many amazing leadership qualities to our district and to the benefit of our greater community."

An Army veteran, Ramsey holds a bachelor's degree from the University of the Pacific, a master's degree from the University of Texas at El Paso and a Doctorate in Educational Leadership from Liberty University. She previously held positions as an associate superintendent, a high school principal, assistant principal, classroom teacher, athletic coach and more.