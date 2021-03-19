Fort Worth Identifies Projects for Tarrant Transportation Bond Program

The City of Fort Worth has proposed several dozen projects to be considered as part of a $400 million transportation bond program being developed by the Tarrant County Commissioners Court.

According to the City of Fort Worth, the bond program will go before voters across the county in November.

In 2006, Tarrant County voters approved a $200 million transportation bond program that funded improvements to roadways in the county, the city said.

“Since 2006, Tarrant County has become one of the fastest growing counties in the nation, resulting in an increased demand on our transportation system,” County Administrator G.K. Maenius said.

The city said Fort Worth’s Transportation and Public Works staff reviewed the county’s bond policy, criteria, and funding categories to identify eligible projects with the best opportunity for county bond funding.

The city would be required to provide at least a 50% local match of the total cost of each project.

According to the City of Fort Worth, funds from the proposed 2022 city bond program are expected to provide the bulk of the local match, as well as available transportation impact fee funds and other sources as available.

Tarrant County will establish a project evaluation committee to develop a priority list of projects that will be sent to the Commissioners Court for approval, the city said.

Here are the projects that have been identified for city and Tarrant County bond funding:

Arterials : 12 projects with a $302,200,000 total project cost.

: 12 projects with a $302,200,000 total project cost. Intersections : 12 projects with a $32,800,00 total project cost.

: 12 projects with a $32,800,00 total project cost. Traffic signals : 15 projects with a $9 million total project cost.

: 15 projects with a $9 million total project cost. Grade-separated railroad crossings: $60 million total project cost.

The projects identified by the city total $404,100,000, with $204,500,000 coming from the city’s 2022 bond and other funding sources.

“City staff is constantly looking at projects that are candidates for a bond election and have been working on the proposed 2022 Bond program since the summer of 2019,” City Manager David Cooke said. “The selected projects are an excellent opportunity to partner with Tarrant County to make some roadway improvements throughout the city.”

City staff was officially informed of the $400 million 2021 Tarrant County Transportation Bond Program on Jan. 28.

Two public meetings are scheduled to allow Fort Worth residents to learn about the bond program and the identified city projects:

Tuesday, March 23, 6 p.m. Meeting conducted via Webex. The meeting number is 182 003 1908; the meeting password is transportation. The call-in number is 469-210-7159.

Meeting conducted via Webex. The meeting number is 182 003 1908; the meeting password is transportation. The call-in number is 469-210-7159. Saturday, March 27, 10 a.m. Meeting conducted via Webex. The meeting number is 182 033 1979; the meeting password is transportation. The call-in number is 469-210-7159.

The city officials said the city bond election will be held in May 2022.

Public meetings for the city’s 2022 bond election will begin this summer.

The City Council is scheduled to vote on a resolution of support for the county bond program on April 6.

Commissioners Court approval is expected to come at some point between August and September.