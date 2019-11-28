Fort Worth House Fire Sends 1 to Hospital Night Before Thanksgiving

One person was hospitalized for smoke inhalation after a house caught fire Wednesday night in Southeast Fort Worth, authorities say.

The fire was reported about 11:25 p.m. at a home in the 1600 block of East Magnolia Avenue. The flames damaged the back of the home and one room, authorities said.

One person among those who lived at the home was taken to a hospital for injuries from smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported.

Firefighters didn't say what may have caused the fire.