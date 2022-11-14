Fort Worth Hosts Yellowstone Cast as Season 5 Premieres

The drama Yellowstone debuted its fifth season on the Paramount Network Monday night, and Fort Worth was a big part of it. Director, writer, producer, star, co-creator and Texan Taylor Sheridan brought his cast to Cowtown to premiere the new season of his smash hit series about a ranching family in Montana.

The stars walked the red carpet outside Hotel Drover in the Fort Worth Stockyards then made their way across North Main Street to screen the premiere at Downtown Cowtown at the Isis Theater.

One after another, they had plenty of praise for Sheridan and the city where he grew up.

"I'm happy to be here. Taylor Sheridan is one of my good buddies. He changed my life. Had me on this show. And I'm really happy to be here to support. And I think this town is cool 'cuz he thinks it's cool. I'm into it," said Luke Grimes who stars as Kayce Dutton.

"I've fallen in love with the state of Texas. I so enjoy my time here and have good friends here. I'm excited we get to be here not only for this but to see so many people who I love so much," said Jen Landon who plays a ranchhand name Teeter.

"I've been in Fort Worth a few times now, and it's a really special city. First up, there's a lot of powerful women here which I really vibe with," said Dawn Oliveiri who plays businesswoman Sarah Atwood in the fifth season. "There's such an underbelly of feminine prowess that patrols these cattle-worn streets and I'm a big fan."

Several actors proudly talked about their deeper connections to Texas.

Gil Birmingham (Thomas Rainwater) grew up in San Antonio then moved all over as the military moved around his dad.

Hassie Harrison (Laramie) and Piper Perabo (environmental activist Summer Higgins) had childhoods in Dallas.

"I was born in Dallas. So, I'm so glad to be back in Fort Worth and all my family was so excited that we're having the premiere down here. I just feel really lucky to be home," Perabo said.

"Born and raised in Texas," Harrison said. "I love being back here. I love doing a premiere in Fort Worth. I hope we do this every year."

Houston is the home of Kylie Rogers who played young Beth Dutton since Season 1. "I live in New York now. So, it's so much fun coming out here 'cuz it gives me an excuse to come back to my home, back to my roots," Rogers said.

And, veteran western actor and Gunsmoke legend Buck Taylor who has a recurring role as Emmett Walsh live in Throckmorton about 2 1/2 hours northwest of Fort Worth.

Even those who had no connection to Texas prior to Yellowstone understand its importance to Sheridan, the story and their careers.

"Texas has been the reason we get to keep doing this because Texans have been watching this show since Season 1. So, we are so, so grateful for the energy and support of the great state of Texas," said Jefferson White whose character Jimmy Hurdstrom has been there from the beginning. Yellowstone is Hurdstrom's first western and learning the ways of a working cowboy took time.

"I used to have the excuse that I was new to it but I've been doing it for five years now, so I can't use that excuse anymore," he said.

Kai Caster whose character Rowdy is new in Season 5 is also new to westerns.

"I've been acting since I was seven, and these are the kind of roles you go for, getting to do all the things we do. Ride horses. Learn to be cowboys to a degree is something you dream of as an actor. It's the full extent of acting, I think," said Caster. "It's not easy at all. It took me a long time. It also had to do with finding the right horse and finding something that was comfortable for me. Once I found my horse, Juanita by the way is her name, it was smooth sailing. A lot smoother for me."

What paves the way for all of it to go smoothly is Sheridan.

"It's fun to work with Sheridan because he's an actor. Before he was a writer, before he was this big show creator, he was an actor. So, he really understands the work we do and how to tell a great story and the process we go through. So, it's really fun," Perabo said.

"This is my third project with Taylor," Birmingham said. "And I have so much respect for the integrity of his writing and his knowledge of the genre and how much he incorporates his personal experience in stories, and I think that's why they feel so authentic."

Birmingham worked with Sheridan in Hell or High Water in 2016, the mystery thriller Wind River in 2017, and in 2018 came Yellowstone.

Taylor was also in that 2016 film and was thrilled to be back with Sheridan in a cameo role in season 3 and now in season 5.

"When someone writes a good story, actors have a tendency, 'Well, I can change that word.' No. Not with Taylor Sheridan. You don't have to because it's all there on the paper, on the pages. You just say what's written, and you'll be alright. And, everyone will look good," he said.

Yellowstone chronicles the Dutton family, led by John Dutton played by Kevin Costner. Dutton controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect, the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders - an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America’s first national park.

