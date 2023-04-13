Fort Worth

Fort Worth Freight Train Derailment Impacts Service on Trinity Railway Express

By Hannah Jones

A freight train derailment is affecting service on the Trinity Railway Express in Fort Worth.

According to officials, all the trains cannot move between the North Side Station and the downtown T&P Station because the derailed locomotive is blocking the way.

Officials said westbound trains will end service at North Side Station and all eastbound trains will begin service at North Side Station.

Busses will provide station connections between Fort Worth and North Side, officials said.

According to officials, there is no estimate on when normal service will resume as efforts to clear the area continue.

Officials have not said if anyone was injured in the initial derailment.

