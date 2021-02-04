Fort Worth Firefighters Credited With Saving Kids From Burning Building Recount Rescue

Fort Worth firefighters credited with pulling two young children from a burning building this week recounted the harrowing rescue on Thursday.

“The life we saved of these two kids is something I’ll never forget,” said Joey Gann, a 17-year veteran.

Gann and rookie firefighter Morgan Hicks entered the building knowing that there were two children inside. Within seconds, they were able to locate both 4-year-old William Lambert and 1-year-old Robin Belantine.

“It is never easy to find someone who is fighting for their life,” said Hicks.

Responding firefighters say it is very unusual to have a call where a rescue is needed and one involving children leaves a mark firefighters never forget.

“I have kids of my own, they are young adults so this was a very dramatic thing for me, it’s my job, that’s what I signed up to do,” said Gann.

The mother of two young boys badly injured in a Fort Worth house fire Monday says the experience is heartbreakingly surreal.

Both of the children remain in critical but stable condition at Children’s Hospital in Dallas.

“Make no mistake, two children are alive because of the heroic actions of these Fort Worth firefighters,” said Fort Worth Fire Chief Jim Davis.

Investigators have yet to determine what caused the fire but believe there were no working smoke detectors in the building. According to Fort Worth Code Enforcement, the building had been cited in recent months for ‘sub-standard accessory structure’ and ‘trash and debris.’

If you would like to help the family with related expenses, they have set up a GoFundMe account.